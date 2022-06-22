Aha Joins Hands With Oak Entertainment, looks out for ultimate Dance Ikon

Hyderabad: The perfect pirouette, the flawless mudras, or high-octane performances – what makes you the most incredible dancer? Great dancers are not great because of their technique; they become great because of their passion. Launching a hunt for the ultimate Dance Icon, aha, the 100% entertainment OTT platform is back in search of talent. After garnering an overwhelming response through Telugu Indian Idol, aha, in collaboration with Oak Entertainment, welcomes a dance reality show titled – ''Dance Ikon''.

aha through Dance Ikon will look out for dancers from different cultural backgrounds and lifestyles through digital auditions that kickstart from June 22nd across Telugu-speaking states and continues until 10th July. Participants between the age of 5-50 years can send a 60-second video of them dancing and email it to danceikon@oakentertainments.com from the safety and comfort of their homes.

The show's host and producer, Ohmkar, said, "I'm pleased to be associated with No.1 Telugu OTT, aha. I was excited about my debut when I was offered this opportunity, which was an absolute delight. I have designed many dance shows previously; however, this dance show will be unique and confident that it will be an iconic show. Therefore, we have titled the show 'Dance Ikon'. We have designed it so that this show will turn the lives of the choreographers and the participants. The winner's choreographer would get to choreograph a song for the Tollywood's top hero, and that would be something we would announce at the finale. If you have the talent to dance, this stage belongs to you, and I'm eagerly waiting to meet all of you."

It's time for all the passionate dance lovers to put on their dancing shoes as Dance Ikon makes its way into your lives