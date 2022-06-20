Aha Announces Unstoppable Season 2 with Nandamuri Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna is one name that Tollywood and audiences across India can't miss out on; informally referred to as NBK dons many hats that of actor, politician, businessman, producer, and host. He is set to return with his most famous, quirky, in-depth talk show - Unstoppable with NBK 2. The chat show, which created a remarkable rating on IMDB for its season 1, is all set to return.

The show has seen stalwarts such as Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Mohan Babu, Ravi Teja, and Rana Daggubati in season 1. The show has created unprecedented buzz and aggregated consumers across the world.

The popular talk show will soon hit the screens entering its second season. Yes, expect the unexpected, as friends and foes, star families and many more come over for a friendly chat and conversation with Balakrishna.

NBK will unravel different facets of the superstars that promise to be fresh and endearing. aha, has announced that the 100% Telugu OTT platform is bringing back the show. NBK said, "We are here to create memories, and Unstoppable is one. So yes, we are coming back."