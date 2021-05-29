After Zombie Reddy, it's Hanuman for Prashanth Varma

Looks like Director Prashanth Varma is going great guns in his profession. He had tasted success with ‘Zombie Reddy’, which was released in February this year. Now, he has announced rhe details of his next film.

Prashanth Varma turns a year older today. On this special occcasion, he treated his fans and audience by announcing his upcoming film's title as ‘Hanuman’.‘

HANU-MAN’ must be inspired from Indian mythology. The title is justified, as HANUMAN is the SUPER HERO figure for Indians. The title logo looks authoritative with a sun and a diamond placed in between HANU and MAN. The makers have also released motion poster which is a visual extravaganza.

The exotic locations of Himalayas are presented exquisitely and the background score gives a divine feel to the video. Looking at the poster and video, definitely, we would say, the film is going to be something new for the Telugu audience.

Prashanth Varma is never bored of trying different genres and proving himself to the audience that new genres are interesting too and beat the run-of-the-mill stories. Prashanth Varma is yet to announce the cast and crew of Hanuman.