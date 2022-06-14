After Vikram, Another Suriya-Kamal Haasan Movie on Cards, Deets Inside

Kamal Haasan made a strong comeback with his latest release Vikram. The film is creating waves at the worldwide box office and rewriting records. Vikram is not showing any signs of slowing down at the box office. Vikram is running successfully in theatres in the second week of its release.

Kamal Haasan is on cloud nine as he has scored a massive hit with Vikram after a long time. We all know that the Kollywood Ulaganayagan gifted a Lexus to director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Kamal Haasan also gifted a Rolex watch to Suriya.

Now, all eyes are on Vikram 2, people are eagerly waiting for the sequel. Rumors are doing the rounds that Kamal Haasan has decided to do Vikram 2 with Suriya after the smashing success of the film.

Suriya did only five minutes role in Vikram. Now, we hear that Kamal Haasan is planning to do another multistarrer with Suriya for Vikram 2. More details about the film are yet to be revealed by Lokesh. Stay tuned.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan's Vikram Joins Rs 300 Cr Club

