After Sreerama Chandra, Another Top Singer To Enter Bigg Boss OTT

The much talked about digital version of Bigg Boss OTT is likely to be launched by the middle of next month. The show organizers are said to have finalized a few popular contestants from the previous seasons for Bigg Boss Telugu.

Now, we are hearing reports that Bigg Boss makers have approached a top Telugu singer Hema Chandra for Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. It is not the first time, Hema Chandra has been approached for the show. Hema Chandra was offered the chance to appear on Star Maa's most watched TV reality show even for the previous seasons, but he rejected the offer and also denied being part of the show.

Now, it would be interesting to watch if Hema Chandra will be able to make time for Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Indian Idol super singer Sreerama Chandra had participated in season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu. However, he failed to win the trophy.