After Saaho Debacle, Prabhas Worried About Radhe Shyam Box Office Fate?

There isn't a single day without Prabhas being in the news as he is the most popular star in the entertainment industry. All eyes are on his upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' which is nearing to its completion. Murmurs are doing the rounds that Prabhas is super tensed about the film as the budget of the movie is seems to be around Rs 300 Cr. Earlier, the makers of the movie have thought to finish the movie with the maximum budget of Rs 250 Cr.

They are yet to shot the last scene and it would cost around another 50 Cr. The total budget of Radhe Shyam seems to be sum approximately 300 Cr. The budget of the film is making Prabhas sleepless as he is fearing whether the audience will love it or not. If you may remember, Saaho film was also made with massive budget than expected but the film didn't fare well at the box office. Prabhas seem to be tensed about Radhe Shyam result.

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna who rose to fame with the movie Jilla. The film posters and teasers were loved by one and all. The film is likely to be released during Summer of this year.