After Rashmika, Sudeep Buys House in Gachibowli, How Much Is Kichcha's Hyderabad Bungalow Worth?

Sandalwood's Abhinava Chakravarthi Kichcha Sudeep has bought a bungalow in Hyderabad. We told you last time that Karnataka sorry India's crush Rashmika Mandanna had bought a house in the Gachibowli area of Hyderabad as she's got a slew of offers in her hands. The latest we hear is that Kichcha Sudeep too has done the same.

As per reports, Kichcha has bought a shandaar bungalow in Hyderabad. Wondering how much is Kichcha Sudeep's Hyderabad bungalow worth? If a report doing the rounds is any indication, then Kichcha Sudeep's Hyderabad house is worth 5 crores. But why Hyderabad, you ask? Well, Sudeep has been spending most of his time in Hyderabad over the last few months. We already told you that he drove down to Hyderabad for the shoot of his next movie Phantom after the COVID lockdown was lifted.

So it only makes sense for him to have his own nest in the city rather than spend time at hotels.

With the city of pearls having three huge film studios—Ramoji Film City, Rama Naidu Studios, and Annapoorna studios, most southern filmmakers are coming down to Hyderabad to shoot their movies. Then Rashmika, now Sudeep, we wonder which Sandalwood actor will be next to have his own house in Hyderabad?