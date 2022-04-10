After Rashmika, Another Kannada Actress to Work With Mahesh Babu

Jothe Jotheyali is one of the most popular daily soaps on the Kannada small screen. The serial stars Anirudh Jakaar and Megha Shetty as the lead actors. It is known that Megha Shetty is now dreaming big and all set to enter movies. She will be seen as the female lead opposite Golden Star Ganesh in the movie "Triple Riding".

And those who enter movies dream big. Remember Rashmika Mandanna? Yes. She's the national crush and hence a household name across the industry. The ambitious Kannada actress, who made her debut with Rakshit Shetty's Kirik Party went on to work with all the A listers in Tollywood in a short span. She was last seen in the Allu Arjun movie Pushpa, in which she played the Srivalli character. She also worked with Telugu Superstar Mahesh in Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The latest we hear is that Megha Shetty may have bagged a film with Mahesh too. Well, well we are not saying this but a pic that has gone viral on Instagram shows her with Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu. We are not sure if she signed a movie or doing an ad shoot.

Let's wait for an official confirmation. If she does sign a movie with Mahesh, Megha Shetty will be the second actress after Rashmika to go to Tollywood.

