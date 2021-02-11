After Prabhas, Jr NTR's Kannada Debut With KGF Director Prashanth Neel Post RRR

Young tiger Jr NTR is one of the most sought after actors in Tollywood. Currently, he is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film 'RRR'. After the release of 'RRR', Jr NTR will move on to his next project with Trivikram Srinivas. The latest news we hear is Jr NTR is all set to make his debut in Kannada with Prashanth Neel's film.

Over the past few days, speculations were doing the rounds that Prashanth Neel could work with Jr NTR. Finally, the makers of the movie itself have officially announced that Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel will soon be working together for a Pan Indian film.It is going to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's film is expected to go on floors sometime in 2022. Currently, Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel are busy with RRR and Salaar, respectively.

Both Prabhas and Jr NTR will make their Kannada debuts with Prashanth Neel's films. It is left to see how the films are going to perform at the box office.