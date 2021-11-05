After Pawan And Prabhas It's Nandamuri Balakrishna For Shruti Haasan

South Indian actress Shruti Haasan is going to share screen space with Nandamuri Balakrishna in his 107th film. Gopichand Malineni is the director of the movie. According to the reports, the story of the film is based on true incidents. The makers of NBK107 have announced that Shruti Haasan is going to act as the female lead in the movie. This is going to be Shruti's first movie with Balakrishna but her third time working with Gopichand Malineni.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "Team #NBK107 welcomes the highly talented and gorgeous @shrutihaasan on board to play the leading lady opposite #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu."

NBK107 is touted to be an action and commercial movie and the film is likely to have punch dialogues and fight scenes. On the professional front, Balakrishna was last seen in the movie, Ruler directed by KS Ravikumar. Another movie in Balakrishna's hand is Akhandha under the direction of Boyapati Srinu. Pragya Jaiswal is the female lead in the flick.

Coming to Shruti Haasan, she will be seen in the pan India movie titled Salaar. For the first time, Shruti Haasan is acting with Prabhas in Salaar directed by Prashanth Neel. Earlier, Shruti Haasan acted with Pawan Kalyan as well. She is one of the most talented stars in the Telugu film industry.

