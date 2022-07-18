After Nayanthara, Another Kollywood Actor Joins SRK's Jawan Cast

Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to return to the silver screen with Jawan after four years. Expectations are riding high on the project. The shooting of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is progressing at a rapid pace. Nayanthara has been roped in to play the female lead in the film.Jawan marks her debut in Bollywood. Looks like there is another new addition from the Kollywood fraternity into Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan.

Yes, what you read is right. Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi who is on cloud nine after his recent outing, Vikram is all set to make an appearance in SRK's comeback project. Vikram which smashed many box office records in and out of the country, also featured Kamal Haasan, Suriya and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. Now, the Jawan makers have been roped Vijay Sethupathi to play the villain in Jawan. However, there's no official confirmation regarding the news yet.

Jawan is directed by Kollywood filmmaker Atlee. Jawan is all set to hit theatres on June 2, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada

