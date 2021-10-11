After Nagababu, Prakash Raj Resigns From MAA Membership

South Indian senior actor Prakash Raj who contested for the presidential post in the recently held MAA Elections announced that he is going to submit his resignation for MAA membership. He gave a tough competition to Manchu Vishnu who won as the new president of the Movie Artists Association. He said that he will respect the mandate.

Prakash Raj interacting with media said that he has been associated with MAA for the last 21 years. He said that he came as an outsider and would remain as an outsider. He further stated that MAA is not a political zone. He asserted that it was unfortunate that he didn't born in the Telugu states. He said that he has taken his decision of submitting his resignation on his own.

Prakash Raj said that he can't stay in MAA where there is a particular agenda. He further stated that he has come out of MAA but still would work in Telugu cinemas. He said that he is ready to act with Manchu Vishnu as well. Prakash Raj said that he will respect Kota Srinivas Rao's and Ravi Babu's words.

Also Read: ​Naga Babu Quits Movie Artistes Association After Prakash Raj Loses MAA Elections

Also Read: MAA Elections: Manchu Vishnu Should Learn Telugu First, Says Naga Babu