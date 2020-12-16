After Monal's Exit, Abijeet Becomes The Butt Of Jokes, Memes On Social Media

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale is around the corner and we all are excited to see who’s going to be sitting on the throne of the winner holding the trophy like a ling. The house is filled with drama and spice, the show has become even more interesting as ex-contestants made a gesture to the show to motivate the top five finalists of the show. Hari Teja, Geetha Madhuri, Sreemukhi and Ali Reza made the audience glued their TV seats with their questions to the contestants and they have added enough masala to the show.

Sreemukhi asked Abhijeet to sing a song for his female fan following. Abhijeet sang ‘Nee yeda lo naaku chote vaddhu Naa yedha lo chote koravaddhu’ from ‘Awaara’ movie.Earlier social media users would target Monal Gajjar and make funny jokes on her. Social media would be flooded with memes on Monal. But now after her exit, Abijeet seems to have taken her place and become the latest target of jokes and memes.

Netizens are trolling Abhijeet for his singling talent and urging him not to sing anymore. They are making funny memes on Abhijeet. If you haven’t checked it, then the tweets are for you. Take a look at it: