After Mahesh Babu, Abhijeet Will Soon Don The Role Of Chief Minister: Deets Inside

Actor Abhijeet became a household name after participating in Star Maa's controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. Abhijeet fans, it is time to rejoice, as the actor is all set to enthral all of us by announcing interesting projects.

Speculations are doing the rounds that Abhijeet is expected to essay a chief minster role in Chiranjeevi's movie. Yes, what you read is right. A while ago, Chiranjeevi made an official announcement that he will play the lead role in Malayalam blockbuster hit Lucifer.

The film requires a young and dashing star to play Chief Minister role in the film. So the makers have approached Abhijeet to play a crucial role in the movie. Who will miss the chance to work with Chiranjeevi? Abhijeet seems to have given a nod to the film. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is expected out to be soon.

If any actor is portraying chief minster role, Mahesh Babu strikes to everyone's brain because he nailed as a chief Minister in Bharat Ane Nenu. Still, some of the scenes from Bharat Ane Nenu are etched in people's brains. It is left to see how Abhijeet is going to pull off Chief Minister role in a remake of Lucifer.