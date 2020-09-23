Akkineni Nagarjuna is back with the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu which is fetching good TRP ratings since its premiere. The show contestants have picked up the pace and are giving a tough competition to each other competing for the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 trophy.

The latest we hear is that there is another wild card entry after Kumar Sai and Avinash Kalla of Jabardasth fame. She is Swathi Deekshith who is a popular star in the entertainment industry. She began her career on the small screen with TV show Andamaina Bhamalu and later she featured in few films in Telugu, Bengali and Tamil. It might be difficult to recall her at this moment but Swathi featured in the Telugu film ‘Ladies and Gentlemen’ which was released in 2015. She was last seen in the 2019 Tamil film, Simba headlined by Bharath.

Take a look at few best pictures of Swathi Deekshith:



If reports are to be believed, Swathi Deekshith is all set to enter Bigg Boss in tomorrow's episode. She will be the third wild card entrant for the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

However, an official confirmation about her addition to the show is yet to be made by the show makers. It remains to be seen how long wild card entries will survive in the house.