The ‘RRR’ fever continues to grip the people both in India and abroad.

As Rajamouli’s directorial continues to hog limelight, we hear the ‘Naatu Naatu’ chartbuster will be performed at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

Last time an Indian song was performed on the Oscars stage was in February 2009 when ‘Jai Ho’ song from Slumdog Millionaire was recreated at the awards ceremony.

Naatu Naatu song has already bagged a Golden Globe for Best Original Song and it has also won a best original song Oscar nomination. The Academy Awards has confirmed that the Naatu Naatu song will be performed by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

