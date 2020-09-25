After reports emerged that wife of Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu Namrata Shirodkar's name purportedly emerged in the "drugs case", her recent Instagram picture was flooded with queries from users asking, "Do you take drugs?"

Namrata had posted on Instagram a picture where she is seen in her nightwear sitting at a table reading a book. The caption of the post read, “Nothing is better than lazing with a good book… and my HomePod !!” The comments section had such questions like if she took drugs, or what her favourite drug was, among others.

Following this, it is likely that she chose to limit her comments section.

Have a look at the post:

According to media reports, Namrata's name was reportedly mentioned by a national media channel. It was alleged that she had a chat with KWAN talent agency manager Jaya Saha about drugs. Jaya Saha, who was also Sushant's former manager, had allegedly revealed her name to the investigating agency. During the questioning, the name of five celebrities with initials - K,D,S, N and J emerged.

The channel claims to have gotten access to messages where Namrata reportedly said, ''You have promised me to provide a good MD in Mumbai. Let’s party together when I get the MD.''

However, it must be noted that NCB has not issued her any summons yet. Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh has arrived at the NCB office in Mumbai on Friday in the alleged "drugs probe".

The drug law enforcement agency has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, in connection with its probe linked to the case of the actor's death. Sushant, 34, died in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.

