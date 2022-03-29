After Blink and Miss Appearance in Rajamouli's RRR, Alia Bhatt Looking Forward to BRAHMĀSTRA

Bollywood diva is Alia Bhatt is done with her Tollywood stint with Rajamouli's RRR. The Bollywood diva made a guest appearance in RRR. Alia is immensely talented and everyone thought she would be given SOME screen space in RRR. However, those who watched the movie say that her talent has not been utilised in Rajamouli's RRR.

They are even wondering how she agreed to play a cameo in such a huge film.

Anyway, the latest we hear is that Alia Bhatt has been wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film—BRAHMĀSTRA. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as the lead actor and directed by Ayaan Mukerji. Expectations are riding high on the movie as it stars actors from other industries too.

The Alia, Ranbir, Ayaan trip were spotted at Varanasi, India's spiritual capital. The film will be releasing in theatres on 09-09-2022. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, Brahmastra will be released in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film has an impressive star cast including the likes of Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Mouni Roy too will be seen in an important role.