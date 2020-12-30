After Bigg Boss Stint, Monal Bags Telugu Movie Item Song?

Monal Gajjar, the name created quite a sensation. With her antics, straight forward talks, proximity with housemates, this Bigg Boss Telugu contestant sure made news during her stint in the house. Despite being saved by the Bigg Boss organisers during every week of eviction, Monal was evicted just a week before the Bigg Boss grand finale.

The latest we hear is that Monal has grabbed a Tollywood flick. Yes. You read that right! Monal Gajjar of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu fame has grabbed a movie featuring Bellamkonda Srinivas. The movie is titled Alludu Adhurs. The makers of the Telugu flick are said to have approached monal for an item song. We all know that Monal has great dancing skills. And definitely this must have caught the attention of the filmmakers.

Buzz has it that Mouni Roy was the initial choice for the special song. However, with her busy call sheet, the actress could not allot dates for the Telugu movie Alludu Adhurs featuring Bellamkonda Srinivas. Hence, the makers reportedly met up with Monal asking her to appear in the special song. We are yet to know if the deal is done or not. Let's wait for a confirmation from Monal herself or the makers of Alludu Adhurs.