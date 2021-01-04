After Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, Contestants Noel Sean, Dethadi Harika's Join Hands: Details Inside

Noted actor, rapper and composer Noel Sean has participated in the Haritha Haram drive, which has been promoted by parliamentarian J Santosh Kumar since the summer of last year. The Green India Challenge requires participants to plant saplings at their house or at a public place to make India a better country. It also encourages the participants to nominate three other people in a bid to continue the chain. He further nominates Dethadi Harika who had participated with him in Big Boss 4 reality show, to take the Green India Challenge forward.

“Green India Challenge is a great initiative launched by Santosh Kumar. I must congratulate him for coming up with this unique concept. It is very important to plant trees because it helps in increasing the green cover,” he said.