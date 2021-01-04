After Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, Contestants Noel Sean, Dethadi Harika's Join Hands: Details Inside

Jan 04, 2021, 12:23 IST
- Sakshi Post

Noted actor, rapper and composer Noel Sean has participated in the Haritha Haram drive, which has been promoted by parliamentarian J Santosh Kumar since the summer of last year. The Green India Challenge requires participants to plant saplings at their house or at a public place to make India a better country. It also encourages the participants to nominate three other people in a bid to continue the chain. He further nominates Dethadi Harika who had participated with him in Big Boss 4 reality show, to take the Green India Challenge forward.

“Green India Challenge is a great initiative launched by Santosh Kumar. I must congratulate him for coming up with this unique concept. It is very important to plant trees because it helps in increasing the green cover,” he said.

Advertisement
Back to Top