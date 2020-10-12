Boyapati Srinu has become one of the most successful directors of Telugu Cinema after getting a blockbuster launch with Bhadra starring Ravi Teja. Dil Raju gave the director the first opportunity to prove himself.

Post that the director tried his luck with other production houses than sticking with Dil Raju. He did make some comments about the producer in the media but the producer never made an issue out of them.

Now, the director needs a huge hit as he delivered a shameful disaster like Vinaya Vidheya Rama with Ram Charan. The teaser of his next with Balakrishna proved that the combination that delivered Simha and Legend is ready to roar big again at the box office.

After this film, Boyapati Srinu agreed to star in a film in the production of Dil Raju. The producer has given the director advance recently. Will they decide on the leading star in 2021 or have they already chosen one? We cannot say,yet.

But the director and producer will produce a film and release it in the year, 2022. Boyapati Srinu will start shooting Balakrishna's film once the actor is ready to join the sets. The details of other cast and crew will be released soon too.