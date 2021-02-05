After Anushka's Polavaram Temple Visit, Special Pooja At Prabhas House: What's Cooking Pranushka?

Prabhas and Anushka - Many people would love to watch this combination and needless to say about how a few section of people want the 'Mirchi' on- screen couple to become off-screen pair as well. Fans have given the name of 'Pranushka' to Prabhas and Anushka. Many rumours did rounds in the social media that the 'Baahubali' hero and heroine are going to marry soon. But, neither Prabhas nor Anushka admitted this. Many times, they said that they share a good relationship with each other. In an interview, Anushka said that Prabhas is very close to her and is her 3am friend.

Now, one more rumour that is doing the rounds is that Krishnam Raju and his family members have been performing special pujas after the Salaar team met with an accident. It is said that the family members of Prabhas have been upset with the news. Another news is that the special puja is also for the marriage of the 'Darling' hero.

Recenlty, we have seen Anushka heading to Polavaram to perform special puja. So some section of netizens are relating both these and are asking what is cooking between 'Pranushka'. My dear readers, let us not decode much but wait and see what is going to happen.

On the career front, Anushka was last seen in the movie, Nishabdham and the film got released on OTT platforms. The movie didn't get the much needed talk. On the other hand, Prabhas is quite busy with a couple of projects like Salaar, Adipurush, Radhe Shyam and one untitled film with Nag Aswhin.