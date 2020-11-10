After Amma Rajasekhar Elimination, Here Are The Weak Contestants On Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Looks like things are picking up a solid pace and relationship are being tested to the core in Bigg Boss Telugu. The latest fourth season seems to be boring and unable to create mark amongst the audience. On Sunday, Amma Rajasekhar was evicted from the house, he grabbed many eyeballs with his antics, but he couldn’t earn enough votes to survive in the house.

The recent episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was nomination process and Abhijeet, Harika, Monal, Mehboob, Ariyana and Sohel have been nominated for eviction. The nomination created more drama in the house as everyone most of the contestants were nominated Ariyana by citing the reasons as she has crossed her limits during captaincy.

According to social media, Mehboob and Monal are seem to be weak contestants after Amma Rajasekhar's elimination. So far, there will be another two or three elimination and these two contestants will make their exit from the house. Probably, the remaining contestants Abhijeet, Sohel, Akhil, Lasya and Harika could be in top five finalists.

The latest buzz on social media suggests that Show buffs are planning to eliminate Mehboob or Monal Gajjar this weekend. Whom do you think will face elimination this Sunday? Mehboob and Monal Gajjar have been nominated multiple times but the makers of the show were saved them as they were generating TRPs ratings with former aggressive behavior and Monal’s confused love trace with Akhil. Let’s wait and watch what’s store for us.