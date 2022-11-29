Advance Booking Opens For Hit 2

Young actor Adivi Sesh is awaiting the release of Hit 2. Just a few days are left for the film to hit the big screens. Its trailer has received a superb response from all quarters.

If you are waiting to catch a glimpse of Adivi Sesh in Hit 2, here is your chance for advance booking. You can book your tickets to enjoy the thriller.

Expectations are riding high on HIT 2.

The film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu. Meenakshi Chaudhary will be seen as the female lead in the film.

Hit 2 is set for grand theatrical release on December 2, 2022.

Watch this space for review and collections.

Also Read: Two Crore Loss For Mahesh Babu's Film: Deets Inside

