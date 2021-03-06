Advance Booking Opened For Jathi Ratnalu Tickets Online

The action entertainer flick Jathi Ratnalu has become a topic of discussion among the audiences. The action thriller has been directed by Anudeep KV and also stars Naveen, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna in key roles. Only five days left for the film to open in theatres. But, the makers of Jathi Ratnalu has advance booking started in and out of India.

If reports are to be believed, Jathi Ratnalu is getting a positive response from Telugu states. Some of the shows in Hyderabad being houseful and filling in fast. It is left to see the box office collections of Jathi Ratnalu. If you are planning to watch the film, reserv your tickets. Don't encourage piracy.

The film has been produced by Nag Ashwin who rose to fame with Mahanati. It marks the debut film of Nag Ashwin as a producer. Faria Abdullah will be seen as the female lead in the film. The film is slated for release on March 11. Watch this space for more updates.