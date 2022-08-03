Nandamuri Kalyan Ram awaits the release of his upcoming film— Bimbisara. Just two days left for Bimbisara to open in theatres. Bimbisara will have a grand theatrical release on August 5, 2022.

The advance bookings of tickets have opened for Bimbisara in and out of the country. We have heard from our trusted sources that advance booking for Bimbisara looks promising and positive for the makers. The film's trailer also received tremendous response from all quarters.

Several memes are being made on Bimbisara including hard-hitting dialogue Jagath Jajjarika. The film has created much hype among the audience thanks to the push given by Jr NTR, who graced the pre-release event of Bimbisara. It remains to be seen as to how much the film will earn on its opening day.

Bimbisara is directed by Mallidi Vashisht. Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon will be seen as the female leads in the film. The music has been composed by MM Keeravani.