Adivi Sesh's Major Twitter Review

After much delay, Finally, Adivi Sesh's Major got released in theatres today. The film has opened to positive reviews from all quarters. Major is produced by Mahesh Babu under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Apart from Adivi Sesh, the film also features Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. Here's what the audience has to say about the film:

#MajorTheFilm adbutham ga undi. Excellent production values, last 45 minutes adharipoyindi.. adavi sesh superb performance. don’t miss. Blockbuster #Major 👍🏻 — movie buff (@newMovieBuff007) June 3, 2022

#MajorTheFilm : What an emotional ride!! People were literally sitting in their seats after the end titles Kannellatho bayatiki oche dhairyam leka including myself. #Major @AdiviSesh just amazing 🫡 👮‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/vpnjfCsEAy — Chaitanya Somavajhala (@ChaitanSrk) June 3, 2022

Just watched #MAJOR movie...what a performance @AdiviSesh ...kudos to the team @SashiTikka ..last fight is simply brilliant and could not move my eyes from it .TV news episode generated little bit of laugh and many people including me could not have Judged the outcome initially😂 — Siva (@Sivanaga987) June 3, 2022