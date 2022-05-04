Adivi Sesh's Major Theatrical Trailer Release on May 9

Hero Adivi Sesh’s first Pan India project Major directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka is gearing up for theatrical release on June 3rd. Interim, the team is promoting the movie aggressively. They have announced to launch theatrical trailer of the movie on May 9th. The same has been announced through a video.

It’s evident through the video that, Major was shot both in Telugu and Hindi languages simultaneously. Shots shown from both the languages are amazing. Not just the patriotic elements, it has romance as well as family emotions.

Early version of the trailer was shown to a select few in Mumbai and the response for the same was completely cheerful.

Based on the life of 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma in prominent roles.

The film produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies will arrive in theatres on June 3rd.

