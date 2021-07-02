Adivi Sesh's Major Satellite Rights Sold For A Fancy Price!

Young actor Adivi Sesh always chooses interesting stories to attract the audience. He wants to leave a lasting impression on the audience with his films.

Adivi Sesh’s upcoming flick ‘Major’ has been in the news for a very long time. The Tollywood actor will be essaying the role of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a real-life hero who pledged his wife during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Major also marks Adivi Sesh's grand debut in Bollywood. This will be Adivi Sesh's first pan India release. In a latest development, we hear that Adivi Sesh’s Hindi satellite rights have been sold for a whopping amount of Rs 10 crores.

The film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S movies. Prakash Raj, Revathy and Murli Sharma will appear in significant roles.