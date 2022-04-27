Adivi Sesh's Major Release Date Out

Actor Adivi Sesh’s first Pan India film Major is presently in post-production phase. Sesh is closely overseeing the works, since it’s his most ambitious project. From the time, he planned to make a film on the life of 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Sesh has been very attentive about every aspect of the making of Major.

Besides doing the lead role, Sesh has also penned story and screenplay of the movie. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major gets a new release date. The movie will grace the cinemas worldwide on June 3rd. The film will have simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

Adivi Sesh gives serious gaze in the poster where we can observe injury on his forehead. In the background, Taj Hotel is seen set on fire by terrorists.

Sricharan Pakala scored music and first single Hrudayam fascinated music lovers. The film’s teaser spellbound with its gripping narration and top-notch technicalities.

The multilingual film 'Major' traces the journey of Major Sandeep from childhood, teenage, glorious years in the army to the tragic events of the Mumbai attack where he martyred, touching upon the different aspects of his being.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma are the other prominent cast of the film produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

