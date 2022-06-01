Adivi Sesh's Major Premiere Show Tickets Sold Out

Young actor Adivi Sesh's upcoming film, Major is one of the most awaited films of the year. Adivi Sesh is tirelessly and relentlessly promoting the film by traveling to different cities. Major is the biopic on late Major Sundeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred during the 26/11 terror attacks of 2008 that took place in Mumbai.

Major is a special project to Adivi Sesh. The makers of Major have also decided to follow the F3 makers in not hiking the ticket prices of the film. Major tickets will be available at Rs 150 to make it affordable to everyone.

Adivi Sesh and the makers of Major want everyone to watch the film and hence have decided to keep the ticket prices nominal.

We have learnt from our sources that Major premiere show tickets have been sold out in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh .Major will be releasing in theatres on June 3, 2022.

Apart from Adivi Sesh, the project also has Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma in prominent roles.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. The music has been composed by Sricharan Pakala.

