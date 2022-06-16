Adivi Sesh's Major Movie Results Impacts Mahesh Babu's Decision On Films?

Superstar Mahesh Babu has carved a niche for himself in Tollywood. Not to mention, Mahesh Babu is one of the highest-paid stars in tinsel town. Any filmmaker would love to work with Mahesh Babu because working with the Tollywood Superstar will enhance their profile and also earn them wide recognition.

Recently, Mahesh Babu donned the hat of a producer for Adivi Sesh's latest movie Major. The film is said to be a wash out in theatres. When Mahesh Babu was asked about his Bollywood entry, Mahesh Babu said that Bollywood can't afford me, and the words did quite a lot of damage to the movie's fortunes.

The Bollywood fraternity is said to be miffed with the Telugu actor for his controversial comments and reportedly decided to boycott the movie.

Talking about Mahesh Babu's next film with Rajamouli, the film is expected to go on floors, shortly. A little birdie tells us that Mahesh Babu is said to have informed Rajamouli not to rope in or cast any Bollywood female stars for their film.

Mahesh Babu wants to work with only with Tollywood actresses. Trade pundits say that the Hindi version of Mahesh Babu production, Major, bombed in the North belt due to Mahesh's comments.

Now, Mahesh Babu is perhaps planning to stay away from territory and not work with any female stars from Bollywood. We do not know if this is true or not. However, Mahesh wanting to work with only Telugu actresses has become a topic of discussion on social media. Let's wait and see how Mahesh Babu is going to react to these latest rumors.

Major was jointly produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

By: Sarah Justin