Adivi Sesh's Major First Day Collection Prediction

Adivi Sesh is the man of the hour. He has been spotted all over the place, thanks to his tireless and relentless promotions of his upcoming film—Major. The film has received positive reviews from all the preview shows. Expectations are riding high on the project. Adivi Sesh's Major is all set to have a box office clash with Kamal Haasan's Vikram.

Major is a patriotic film based on . The film is backing it by Mahesh Babu. There's a chance of Major getting highest opening day collections this week, thanks to the ticket prices. Major premiere show tickets in Telugu states have been sold out.

Looking at the advance booking of tickets, Major is likely to collect anywhere between Rs 15-20 cr gross on its opening day at the box office. The fate of the film's success at the box office will totally depend on the word of mouth. Major is based on the life of 26/11 martyred Indian Army soldier, Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Major is produced by Mahesh Babu under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Apart from Adivi Sesh, the film also features Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. Major premiers will be held tonight in North America.