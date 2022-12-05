Adivi Sesh's Launches Enthavaaru Gaani Teaser

Audiences are loving to watch suspense thrillers in theaters and on OTT platforms now a days. Editor and Sound designer Sriniwaas.N has turned a director with the upcoming thriller film 'Enthavaaru Gaani'. Rajasekhar Annabhimoju, Surendra Karumanchi, and Siva Mupparaju are producing the movie under Swastika Creations.

Versatile star Adivi Sesh who scored a super hit with HIT-2 launched the teaser of the movie ‘Enthavaaru Gaani’ and conveyed his best wishes to the team. Going by the teaser, the film is a psychological and mind-bending thriller about a woman who is crazy about discovering new things does an experiment. It seems things go wrong for some reason and unexpected turn of events happen. Besides the scientific elements, the teaser also shows crime elements. Surely, the video gives a shocking and thrilling experience with some spine-chilling elements incorporated in it. 'Enthavaaru Gaani', A Multi-Genre Thriller, is set to excite the audience.

The teaser is cut astutely and grippingly. The lead actors- Surya Srinivas, Sherry Agarwal, Meghna Rajput, and Divyangana have done a fine job. Cinematographer Praveen K Bangari cranked the camera and his work is commendable. Vijay Kurakala is the music director, while Ghyani provided the background score. JK Murthy is the art director.

The director’s extreme care can be witnessed in every frame and fortunately for him, every technician has given their best. The teaser has set good expectations on the movie which is getting ready for release.

Sriniwaas.N was introduced by RGV with the screen name ‘Nivas’ as editor with his Rangeela. Later he worked as a sound designer for several blockbuster films such as ‘Kshana Kshanam’, ‘Rangeela’, ‘Gaayam’, ‘Govinda Govinda’, ‘Ratri’, ‘Antham’, ‘Drohi’, ‘Money’, ‘Anaganaga Oka Roju’, ‘Mrugam’, ‘Raat’, ‘Money Money’, ‘Doud’, etc. and won the AP State Award for Best Sound Designing for "Gaayam