Adivi Sesh's Hit 2 Trailer Review

Adivi Sesh's upcoming film HIT 2 is one of the hugely awaited films of the year. The film trailer has been unveiled by the makers today in Hyderabad. HIT 2 trailer tells about the journey of a cop Krishna Dev played by Adivi Sesh who tries a lot to solve the case.

He is unable to crack the case due to a lack of evidence. The intense and gripping of HIT 2 trailer has increased curiosity levels among the audience. Here's the trailer for you, if you haven't watched it yet:

The film is helmed by Sailesh Kolanu . Meenakshi Chaudhary will be seen as the female lead in the film. Hit 2 is jointly produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under the banner Wall poster cinemas. Hit 2 will hit the big screens on December 2, 2022.

Also Read: Few Reasons Why Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Would Have Been Hit

