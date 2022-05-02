Adivi Sesh's Hit 2 Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Tollywood's young actor, Adivi Sesh, is one of the busiest actors in Tollywood. If you may recall, Adivi Sesh's hit turned out to be a massive hit in his career.

The film was released in 2020, during which time director Sailesh Koneru announced its sequel. It looks like Adivi Sesh and Sailesh Koneru seem to have completed the shoot.

The makers have now announced that Adivi Sesh's Hit 2 will hit theatres on July 29, 2022.

Meenakshi Chaudhary will be seen as the female lead in the film. Rao Ramesh, Bhanu Chandar, Posani Krishna Murali, Thanikella Bharani, Srinath Maganti, Komali Prasad, and others will appear in prominent roles.

The film is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni.

Also Read: Hamida Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu OTT

