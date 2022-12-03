Adivi Sesh's Hit 2 First Day Collection

Young actor Adivi Sesh is basking in the glory of his recent outing Hit 2. The film has opened to mixed reviews from all quarters. According to reports, the film has taken a flying start at the box office.

Nani is the producer of the film. Adivi Sesh and Nani are pretty happy with the film success. Did you know how much the film made on opening day at the box office?

For those who are unversed, Hit 2 premiers were held in the USA. The film's total collections including Premieres and Friday so far is said to be $330k. The film is expected to cross $500k with Saturday's collections.

Talking about domestic collections, Hit 2 is estimated to have earned Rs 2 cr plus at the box office. The official figures of HIT 2 are yet to be known.

Hit wad directed by Sailesh Kolanu. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Rao Ramesh are seen in prominent roles. Watch this space for more updates.

