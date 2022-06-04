Adivi Sesh’s Pan India Film Major Collects 13.4 Crores Gross Worldwide On Day One

Promising star Adivi Sesh’s most awaited Pan India movie Major has done tremendous business on its opening day in domestic as well as overseas markets. The movie’s day one collections, including premieres on Thursday, grossed nearly half a million dollars alone in the USA.

In Telugu states and other parts of the country too, the movie raked good collections on day one. Major has collected Rs 13.4 Crores gross worldwide on day one and has become highest opener for Sesh.

The movie got an overwhelming response from early premiere shows and the talk was positive from critics as well. As per trade analysts, Major’s bookings are encouraging for today and tomorrow.

