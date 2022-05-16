Adivi Sesh’s Oh Isha Video Song From Major To Be Out On May 18th

Versatile star Adivi Sesh has chosen biopic of 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan for his maiden Pan India project which was shot in Telugu, Hindi and to be released simultaneously in Malayalam as well on June 3rd.

The multilingual film traces the journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan from childhood, teenage, glorious years in the army to the tragic events of the Mumbai attack where he martyred, touching upon the different aspects of his being.

The love story was beautifully shown in the first song Hrudayama. Oh Isha video song scored by Sricharan Pakala will be out on May 18th. Both Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar appear lovely together in the poster. This is going to be another romantic melody.

Theatrical trailer of the movie released by three superstars of different languages had wide reach across the country. It received 35 million views and got over 900K likes so far.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film is produced by jointly Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies

A perfect tribute to selfless, brave military personnel, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life for the nation in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the film also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma in prominent roles.

Vamsi Patchipulusu handled the cinematography of the movie which is one of the most-awaited movies in 2022.