Adivi Sesh’s Major Releasing On February 11

The team of Major starring Adivi Sesh completed its entire shooting part and they have also come up with a Major update, a day prior to Diwali. Offering glimpses into making of the film, the video showed the wonderful journey of the team shooting for this magnum opus. The makers have announced to release the movie on February 11, 2022.

It took 120 shoot days and the film was canned in 8 sets, 75 locations and 3 languages. His life, his love and his legacy are shown in the video. Adivi Sesh’s transformation from a teenager to a brave army man is impeccable. Every promotional content of the movie is further hiking expectations and this making video too promises visual opulence on screen.

Based on the life of martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Major celebrates the heroics of the army officer's life, not only depicting his death at the 26/11 Mumbai attacks but also tracing his journey and embracing the spirit with which he lived.

Revealing the teaser earlier, the team of Major scaled the varied phases of Sandeep Unnikrishnan's life, from his childhood, teenage to the glorious years in the army. The teaser created huge anticipation and excitement for the war drama.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the multilingual film starring Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

The film is being produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.