Adivi Sesh’s Major Promise On Release Date

Hero Adivi Sesh’s first Pan India film Major which was scheduled for release on February 11th got postponed due to partial lockdown in several states.

In last few days, we have seen filmmakers coming up with new release dates and Adivi Sesh stated that Major’s release will be decided the right way for the right date.

“Cinema is truth 24 Frames per second - Jean Luc Godard. #MajorTheFilm . Release will be decided the RIGHT way. For the RIGHT date. Because this isn’t just a movie. It’s my truth. #MAJOR ka promise hai yeh,” reads Sesh’s tweet.

Since Major is a Pan India project, the makers are waiting for things to come to normalcy throughout the country, as to release it at the right time.

Sashi Kiran Tikka has directed the movie where Saiee Manjrekar and Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen in important roles.

They released first single Hrudayama recently and it has enchanted music lovers.