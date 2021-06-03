Adivi Sesh Reveals Relationship Status!

Young actor Adivi Sesh is a choosy about films. He wouldn’t sign a film if the content is not promising. In a short span of time, Adivi sesh has delivered few blockbuster hits at the box office. But, he never spoke about his personal life and he always maintains a stoic silence about his relationship.

Recently, In one of the interviews, Adivi Sesh was asked whether he is in a relationship or not. He said, ‘Yes, I’m in a relationship.' But he did not reveal the name of his soul mate. "I haven’t taken the permission to talk about her and that’s why I don’t want to tell her name. I want to respect her privacy," he said.

He further added that they are not ready to get married and settle down now, as they want to focus on their careers. It remains to be seen when Adivi Sesh is going to introduce his love to his fans.

On the career front, Adivi Sesh has two projects- Major and Hit 2 in his pipeline. Major is slated for release later this year and it is produced by Mahesh Babu. The film is based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.