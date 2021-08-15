Adivi Sesh To Remake Nayanthara's Netrikann In Telugu With Anushka Shetty?

Netrikann, Nayanthara's latest movie directed by Milind Rau. The story of the film is all about Durga, a former CBI agent on disability support after losing her eyesight in a road accident. The film opens with a woman typing on her phone while driving down the middle of a highway. Netrikann is a thriller and it is quite engaging. The interval block is interesting.

Netrikann is the remake of the South Korean movie, Blind. Bankrolled by Vignesh Shivan under the banner of Rowdy Pictures; Kross Pictures, a multinational film and television production company, and KS Mayilvaganan are co-producers. The digital premiere rights of Netrikann were bought by Disney+ Hotstar. Nayanthara acted in the lead role along with Ajmal Ameer, Manikandan, and Sharan Shakti in supporting roles. As every time, the lady superstar won the hearts of the folks with her incredible acting skills.

Now rumours are doing the rounds that Anushka Shetty is likely to reprise the role of Nayanthara in the remake of Netrikanna. It is said that Adivi Sesh is likely to team up with Anushka Shetty in the movie. However, there is no official information regarding this.