Adivi Sesh Releases 'Kannulu Chedire' Song From WWW

Young actor Adivi Sesh always chooses the perfect blend of stories to grab the audience attention as well as to create magic at the box office. Most of his movies are thrillers. He is one of the most popular stars in Tollywood with a huge fan following in different parts of the country.

Adivi Sesh always encourages aspiring actors in Tollywood. Guess what? He launched a new song ‘Kannulu Chedire’ from the movie, WWW. The film features Adith Arun and Shivani Rajasekar in lead roles. The released song from 'WWW' movie has been receiving good response from the audience. If you haven’t heard yet Adivi Sesh’s launched a new song from WWW movie. Here’s it for you:

Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh will next be seen in the movie Major, which was supposed to release in theatres on July 2, 2021. Last week, the makers have announced the postponement of the release date. Major traces the inspirational journey of Sandeep Unnikrishnan who rescued hostages and lost his life in the valorous mission during the tragic 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai. Apart from Adivi Sesh, the film feature Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma.