Adivi Sesh Hit 2 Crosses 1 Million Dollar Mark In US

As is known, promising hero Adivi Sesh’s HIT2 became a profitable venture for buyers in the first week itself. The movie that had a stronghold on weekdays collected big numbers in its second weekend.

The film directed by Sailesh Kolanu succeeds to rake in moolah in overseas territories as well. In the USA alone, the movie has successfully crossed $1 Million. Sesh’s previous movie Major also grossed over a million and HIT2 is his second movie to achieve it.

Apparently, movie buffs preferred to watch HIT2, rather than the new movies which received disaster talk. Whatever the movie grosses will be additional profits for buyers. Other than Sesh’s prominence, and hit talk, Nani’s cameo also favored the movie, in terms of box office collections.