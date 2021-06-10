Adivi Sesh’s Major Overseas Rights Sold For Record Price

Adivi Sesh is awaiting the release of his maiden Bollywood venture Major. The Pan India film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka will see Sesh playing the role of the decorated NSG commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The makers planned to release Major in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam on July 2nd. Unfortunately, due to corona lockdown, the film’s release got postponed to a later date.

Though Major marks first Pan India film for Sesh, it has been carrying equally strong buzz in all the languages it will be released in.

The film’s teaser was released couple of months ago to overwhelming response across the country. The trailer that got record views and won appreciation of all indeed set bar high on the film. Thus, Major is a hot cake in the business circles and the makers have been getting fancy offers for theatrical and other rights.

Popular distribution company Weekend Cinema which brought Indian blockbusters like Kabir Singh, KGF etc. in overseas now in association with Southern Star International that released over 150+ films in Aus/NZ are releasing the movie in all three languages in USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. They have bought the overseas rights for a staggering price.

Traces the inspirational journey of Sandeep Unnikrishnan who rescued hostages and lost his life in the valorous mission during the tragic 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, Major stars Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S movies.