Adithya Menon Injured On The Sets Of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Popular character artiste Adithya Menon met with an accident on the sets of Pawan Kalyan's forthcoming flick Hari Hara Veera Mallu. According to sources, it was an explosion scene and Adithya was riding a horse during the episode. Aditya fell down from a horse during the shoot as the Horse panicked due to the noise from the explosion. He ended up with few injuries but his condition is said to be stable at the moment.

The incident happened four days ago, he was admitted at Yashoda hospital but later they shifted him to a private hospital in Chennai. Doctors have advised him bed rest for three weeks.