Adipurush Teaser Date Locked!

Rebel star Prabhas is always topping the headlines. Why not? He is one of the leading stars in the Indian film industry. How can people ignore him, anything Prabhas does gets noticed. Prabhas' upcoming movie Adipurush is one of the most anticipated films of the year. According to reports, the makers of Adipurush are gearing up to treat Prabhas fans and the movie buffs.

Yes, what you read is right! Adipurush teaser is expected to be out on October 5, 2022. The teaser of Adipurush will be unveiled on October 2, 2022. The film unit is gearing up to release Adipurush teaser. Prabhas, along with the team of Adipurush, is all set to visit Ayodhya, Ram's birthplace. The team is likely to launch the teaser in Ayodhya.

The film is directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles. The film will be released in multiple languages. Kriti Sanon is the leading lady who will play Sita in the film. Saif Ali Khan will be essaying the role of Ravan in Adipurush. It would be a delight to watch Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan on the big screens. Adipurush will hit the big screens on January 12, 2023.