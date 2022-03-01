Adipurush Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Rebel star Prabhas' upcoming film Adipurush is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film has been in the news since it went on floors. It features Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film is helmed by Om Raut and T series is bankrolling the film.

Looks like Prabhas and the makers of Adipurush seem to have completed 80 percent of the shoot. Now, the makers of the movie have reserved their slot for Adipurush to release in theatres. Adipurush is slated for release in theatres on 12th January 2023. The news was shared by the director Om Raut on his Twitter handle.

On the career front, Prabhas is awaiting the release of the much-awaited film Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hedge, which is due for release in theatres on March 11, 2022.