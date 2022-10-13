Adipurush Jinxed?

Rebel star Prabhas' forthcoming film Adipurush is one of the most anticipated films of the year. However, the film is making the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

For the unversed, Adipurush teaser was unveiled on October 2, 2022 to coincide with Dasara celebrations. Since then, the trouble has started for Prabhas and Adipurush makers. The film's teaser which revealed the look of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan who play Ram and Ravan respectively, received received a lot of criticism from fans.

Neither Prabhas look or Adipurush teaser earned any appreciation from movie buffs. In fact Adipurush teaser triggered a meme fest on social media with several memes mocking the look of Ram and Ravan characters making the rounds on social media.

Now, the problem did not end there. The woes of the makers continue as the film seems to have landed in legal trouble now.

As per latest reports, a complaint has been filed against 5 including the film's actor Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas. Getting into details, Jaunpur's Judicial Magistrate Ashutosh Singh filed a complaint against five crew members in the Adipurush team, including the director of the film—Om Raut over an objection raised by advocate Himanshu Srivastava.

As per reports, Srivastava has objected to the indecent portrayal of Lord Rama, Sita, Hanuman and Ravana in the film's teaser that has hurt religious sentiments. The court hearing is scheduled for October 28, 2022.

Rumors are doing the rounds that the lavish budget film of Adipurush is likely to go down the drain if these problems persist. Let's wait and see what fate awaits Prabhas' Adipurush post its release in theatres.

Will this movie be another jinx like Radheshyam? Let's wait to find out.